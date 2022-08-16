BREAKING: Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Digital asset exchange Crypto.com has been granted a licence to operate in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Singapore-based operation has yet to release details of the licence, which was revealed this evening when the FCA updated its register.

Two entries under ‘FORIS DAX UK LIMITED’ show the address and company details of Crypto.com, stating the firm is registered “for certain cryptoasset activities” from August 16 2022.

It is understood both the FCA and Crypto.com will release statements about the registration tomorrow morning.

The move will come as something of a coup for the six-year-old firm which has been battling with crypto exchange giant Binance in the race to establish registration in various countries.

Yesterday, Binance was handed a provisional licence to operate in Kazakhstan, while Crypto.com also announced it had signed a Pre-Registration Undertaking with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) in Canada.

The move made Crypto.com the first global cryptocurrency platform currently operating in line with regulatory undertaking in Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, Crypto.com has committed to working with the OSC to offer a suite of products and services in full compliance with Canadian regulations.

“Compliance underscores everything that we do at Crypto.com,” Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, said of the Canadian agreement.

“The North American market, and Canada specifically, represent a significant area of potential growth for the crypto market, and we are proud to work with the OSC and the CSA in providing Canadian customers access to a safe, secure, and reliable global platform.”

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com currently serves more than 50 million customers.

More to follow.