Crypto.com funds laundered on Tornado Cash after $15m stolen

Crypto.com loses $15m to hack.

Around 4.6k Ether (£10.6m) has been stolen from Crypto.com with the money laundered through Tornado Cash, according to a security firm.

Crypto.com yesterday froze transactions after suspicious activity was identified on the site. Security firm Peckshield has today confirmed that $15m in user funds were taken from the site with around half the money sent to an Ethereum mixer in order to obscure the destination and sender of the stolen funds.

The @cryptocom loss is about $15M with at least 4.6K ETHs and half of them are currently being washed via @TornadoCash https://t.co/PUl6IrB3cp https://t.co/6SVKvk8PLf pic.twitter.com/XN9nmT857j — PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) January 18, 2022

On-chain transaction data from Etherscan shows that the hackers sent stolen funds to Tornado Cash in batches of 100 and 10 Ether.

Crypto.com paused withdrawals for 14 hours following the incident. In a tweet today, chief executive Kris Marszalek continued to deny that user funds were lost during the hack in a thread posted to Twitter.

Marszalek confirmed that a “full post mortem” will be published after an internal review is completed.

Some thoughts from me on the last 24 hours:



– no customer funds were lost

– the downtime of withdrawal infra was ~14 hours

– our team has hardened the infrastructure in response to the incident



We will share a full post mortem after the internal investigation is completed. — Kris | Crypto.com (@Kris_HK) January 18, 2022

The hack is bad news for a company which has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a high profile marketing campaign. Crypto.com paid $700m for naming rights to the Staples Centre in Los Angeles and will be among the first crypto exchanges to feature in ads during the US Superbowl.