City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Kantar

Data insights company Kantar has appointed a managing director to lead its consultancy practice.

Natalie Vander Vorst is set to lead the 150-person strong practice, which advises brands on commercial and marketing strategies.

Over her career, Vander Vorst has worked with large global brands, such as Proctor & Gamble at Publicis Groupe.

“Natalie brings a real depth of talent and expertise to lead our Consulting practice, adding to an already strong team,” executive managing director of Kantar’s UK insights division, Amy Cashman said.

“She is ideally placed to help guide businesses through challenging times ahead as the cost of living crisis bites and people’s habits and behaviour continues to change.”

RSM UK

Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK has poached its latest tax disputes partner from Big Four firm PwC.

Matt Taylor, who steps into RSM’s private client team in London, brings nearly two decades worth of experience from the audit giant.

The incoming partner specializes in the taxation of UK and international sports professionals and entertainers, advising on HMRC enquiry powers and procedures, as well as image rights arrangements.

“Bringing someone with Matt’s expertise onboard will allow us to continue supporting our existing clients in their dealings with HMRC but also expand into the intermediary market who often require the tax disputes skillset that we’re able to offer,” partner and head of the tax disputes team, Andrew Walker said.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has built out its global real estate practice with a real estate structured debt partner.

Based in London, ex-Linklaters Will Trotman will work with clients across the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, focusing on structured and asset-backed finance.

Trotman’s appointment follows that of three Germany-based partner hires into the real estate practice.

“We’re continuing to invest heavily in our people and are delighted to welcome Will to the team where his experience will bring value to both the team and our clients, particularly in the structured real estate finance space,” said Samant Narula, head of real estate at the firm.