City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has built out its UK wholesale team with a fresh sales director.

George Guest, who stepped into the London-based role at the end August, will be responsible for promoting the firm’s investment proposition to UK clients, such as private banks and wealth managers.

Bringing more than a decade of asset management experience to the role, Guest’s appointment forms part of the firm’s bid to increase its presence in the UK market.

Guest, who brings experience from Aberdeen Standard Investments, joins from Impax Asset Management.

“George’s experience and expertise in sustainable investing will be instrumental to our UK wholesale clients,” head of UK wholesale, Selina Tyler, said.

Aviva Investors

Asset management giant Aviva Investors has bolstered its London-based liquidity team.

Incoming liquidity investment strategist, Alastair Sewell, joins from Fitch Ratings, where he led the credit analysis firm’s fund and asset manager rating group.

Reporting to head of liquidity and liability driven investment (LDI), Rakesh Girdharlal, who joined earlier this year, will help to develop the firm’s liquidity solutions business strategy, covering money market funds through to ultra-short duration bond funds.

“With nearly two decades of experience under his belt, significant expertise in liquidity and short-duration strategies and a strong track-record in driving growth, I have no doubt he will prove a valuable addition to the team,” said Girdharlal.

“His appointment marks an important step in the growth strategy for our liquidity & LDI business, and I look forward to working closely with him to further enhance our full spectrum of solutions and capabilities.”

Oberon Investments

Boutique investment management Oberon Investments has appointed the former global head of clearing at Euronext Group to its board.

Mark Ibbotson, who joins as a non-executive director, launched his career at the London Stock Exchange in its options division and has since helmed G. H. Financials and sat on the board of Airbus-owned Skytra.

The City veteran has also served two terms as a member of the FCA’s Market Practitioner Panel between 2013 and 2018.