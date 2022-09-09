City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Verdane

Specialist growth equity investment firm Verdane has hired an M&A veteran as partner into its London office.

Helena Svancar, who joins the investment team, was previously head of M&A at Swedish telecoms and technology heavyweight Ericsson.

The incoming partner brings more than two decades’ experience to the firm, having spent 10 years at Deutsche Bank, where she held several senior roles.

“With her in-depth knowledge of the latest developments in the exciting field of communications technology combined with decades of M&A experience, Helena will bring a wealth of valuable networks and expertise to Verdane,” co-founder and managing partner Bjarne Kveim Lie said. “She will also strengthen our senior presence on the ground in the UK market.”

Rund

London-based specialist surveying and construction consultancy Rund has appointed a Chartered Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) member as a director.

Paul Shilling, who brings some 20 years of experience to the company, is set to spearhead it’s building surveying and projects division.

Shilling has previously worked with an investment bank, manging high value projects for over 15 years.

“Paul will play a key role in enhancing our dedicated building surveying offering, and his two decades of his experience will help us continue to expand the division over the coming years,” managing director Richard Mussell said.

Knight Frank

Property consultancy Knight Frank has bolstered its Hyde Park office with a head of lettings, as renters flock back to London.

Sofia Lira Salas will lead a team of negotiators to build the firm’s market share in the area, having previously worked across Belgravia, Westminster and Victoria.

Salas joined Knight Frank in 2019, following three years at south east London agent Pedder.

“We are delighted to appoint Sofia as the department head for Hyde Park lettings and have absolute confidence that Sofia and her team will continue to offer the very best service to our clients and customers in the area,” regional partner David Mumby said.