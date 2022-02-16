City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Puma Investments

Puma Investments has poached its new marketing director from Legal & General and is the fifth key appointment in the past few months.

After holding the same position in the insurance giant’s retail retirement division, Meg Dickens will be responsible for the group’s brand, marketing and PR strategy.

Her appointment follows that of Brendan Byrne as group digital transformation lead from HSBC, Naveli Ahuja-Mehra as head of finance from Octopus Investments, Ryan Goodbrand as portfolio finance lead after 17 years with Charterhouse Capital Partners and CFO Paul Frost taking on the role of managing director for the firm’s property finance arm.

“We have ambitious growth plans across all our core chosen markets and the addition of Meg to our business as well as the appointment of Brendan, Naveli, Ryan Paul and several others into key roles signals our intentions to accelerate our growth plans,” CEO David Kaye said.

Knight Frank

Knight Frank has promoted an associate from within the firm to head of Lettings in Southbank.

Oliver Hepplewhite started his career at the property consultancy as a negotiator in the Battersea & Riverside office before moving to an associate position last year.

In his new role, Hepplewhite will lead the team of lettings negotiators.

“I am thrilled that Oliver has been appointed the new head of lettings in Southbank,” regional partner Jon Reynolds said.

“His extensive experience working across a range of new build stock serves him well for a local market that is fast developing and makes him perfectly placed to further develop our business in SE1.”

Nomura

Nomura has hired into a London-based new role, which seeks to build upon the firm’s debt advisory capabilities.

Joining as head of debt advisory for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Stewart Robinson joins from US financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald where he was a managing director.

“Stewart’s knowledge and experience will help us leverage our combined advisory and public / private capital markets capabilities to deliver successful outcomes for our clients,” said head of advisory for EMEA Guy Hayward-Cole.