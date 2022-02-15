City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle appointed a food industry veteran as its new chief financial officer, who will also be posted to the board.

Stepping into the role in mid-May, Dawn Allen joins from US food manufacturer Mars, Incorporated where she has been global chief financial officer and vice president of global transformation since 2020.

Allen has also held a number of other senior financial roles across Europe and the US during her 25-year career.

“With over two decades of experience in the global food industry and a proven track record of financial leadership, Dawn is an outstanding addition to our executive team,” chief executive Nick Hampton said

“I very much look forward to working with her and continuing to drive our growth agenda as Tate & Lyle enters a new chapter as a focused global food and beverage solutions business.”

Dentons

Dentons has bolstered its UK banking and finance division with a new partner in the London office.

Simon Prendergast, who joins from law firm Addleshaw Goddard where he has been a partner since 2013, brings more than 20 years of experience in advising asset-based lenders and corporate borrowers.

“Asset based lending is a growth market given where we are in the economic cycle, and our capabilities in this area complement the corporate lending and restructuring practices,” UK banking and finance lead Paul Holland said.

“I look forward to working with Simon as we continue to build the banking and finance team, strengthen our relationships with financial institutions.”

Précis Capital

Real estate development lending platform Précis Capital has hired a new legal director who also joins from Addleshaw Goddard after four years with the law firm.

Andrew Whittaker has also previously worked at Hogan Lovells and Taylor Wessing.

Reporting to co-founder and general counsel Karen Dunstan, Whittaker will support the firm’s corporate and transactional work following its £82m London Wall Lending partnership for a residential development in Chelsea.

“With over a decade of experience within real estate, his expertise and insightful counsel will prove invaluable as we continue to grow as a firm and deliver efficient financing solutions to our borrowers,” said Dunstan.