City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

essensys

Flexible workspace software and technology company Essensys has found a new CEO for its UK and European business.

Stepping to the helm after a stint at British Land, James Lowery will report to founder and group CEO Mark Furness.

“James’ experience of launching, scaling, and operating British Land’s flex workspace offering Storey will be a huge asset to Essensys,” said Furness.

“His skill set is unique, having bridged the gap between landlord and flex space provider at a leading UK property company.”

BNP Paribas Real Estate

BNP Paribas Real Estate (BNPPRE) has promoted Michael Umfreville to lead a new team focused on the leasing and land acquisitions of data centres across the UK.

Umfreville, who had previously been a part of the City office leasing team, will expand his remit to focus on data centres within the firm’s alternatives division.

He will also head up a niche team to support with aspects such as land and building transactions and lease advisory work across an existing and new client bases.

“Investor interest in data centres has grown exponentially over the past five years or so – offering long-term income and increased security,” head of commercial at BNPPRE Stephen Wolfe said. “Michael is the perfect candidate to lead the team with his wealth and depth of contacts and experience.”

Irwin Mitchell

Law firm Irwin Mitchell has posted a new partner to its London office, taking the number of partner-level hires this financial year to 15.

Matthew Sillett joins from Cannings Connolly, where he spent 12 years and led the corporate and commercial practice.

The latest senior hire follows that of Kate Fergusson as head of Responsible Business from Pinsent Masons last month and Jonathan More as a new construction partner, who will also be based in its London office.

“Matthew is not only a highly experienced senior lawyer, he brings with him valuable business development expertise along with a fantastic track record in team building and colleague mentoring,” said commercial partner Stuart Padgham, adding “I have no doubt he’ll be a huge asset.”