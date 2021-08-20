Law firm Irwin Mitchell reaches 'landmark' £1bn assets under management

Irwin Mitchell’s wealth management team has reached £1bn of assets under management (AUM) this week, the company has announced today.

The firm, which also recently announced an 11th year of consecutive growth, launched its wealth management division in 2000 and focussed on providing financial planning and investment management to personal injury clients in receipt of large settlements.

In 2017 the service was formally extended to a broader clientele of wealthy individuals, investors and external clients including business owners and charities – though it had unofficially been open to other clients prior to then too.

The CEO of Irwin Mitchell asset management, Richard Potts, said the company was “now looking forward to our next chapter.”

He continued: “We broadened out our offer beyond personal injury clients a few years ago and we are going from strength to strength. We have a new non-executive director, we’ve now reached the landmark £1bn assets under management and we are looking forward to growing further as part of the Irwin Mitchell brand.”

Irwin Mitchell, the official supplier to British Wheelchair Basketball, also recently announced a turnover of £275m.