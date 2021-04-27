Law firm Irwin Mitchell tells staff to work when and where they like

Staff at Irwin Mitchell will be able to choose where and when they work in the future, after an employee and client survey suggested most wanted a hybrid approach post-pandemic.

The law firm, which is rumoured to be gearing up to float on the London Stock Exchange, told its 3,000 employees that, subject to their role and client work being completed effectively, they will be able to choose from where and when they work.

The law firm will also repay funds it received through the furlough scheme after a good performance throughout the year, and will pay staff an additional three per cent bonus.

Its 15 offices, including its Holborn office in London, are expected to be open at 50 per cent capacity from 21 June due to anticipated ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, and in future they are expected to become hubs for collaborative working.

Susana Berlevy, chief people officer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “We’ve seen throughout the pandemic how much colleagues have embraced working from home and have appreciated being able to work flexibly around their lives.

“From listening to our colleagues we anticipate most people to take up hybrid working patterns with time split between offices and home. There will also be some roles which are office based due to the nature of the work they do, and we expect some people will wish to work from home full-time.”