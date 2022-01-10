Santander lures Barclays veteran Jane Galvin away from HSBC in banking war for top talent

Santander UK announced this morning the appointment of Jane Galvin as Head of Corporate Clients within its Corporate and Commercial Banking (CCB) division.

Galvin, a City heavyweight who made a name for herself during three decades at Barclays, will start at the beginning of February and will report directly to CCB head Tim Hinton.

She joins Santander UK from HSBC UK, where she was Managing Director of Corporate Banking UK and led their UK corporate banking team from 2017-2021.

Prior to that she spent 32 years at Barclays (1985–2017) and held a number of roles and senior positions across Retail, Wealth and Corporate Banking.

At Santander, Galvin will lead the Corporate Clients’ Relationship teams, made up of several regionally-based teams across the UK which include Industrials, Consumer and Business Services, together with the national sector-based teams covering Real Estate, Social Housing, Local Government and Education.

“Jane brings a wealth of expertise and experience in delivering for her clients as well as a deep understanding of international markets and how we can support companies with overseas expansion.” Galvin’s new boss Tim Hinton

“Her presence will be invaluable as we seek to support more UK businesses and deliver on our ambitious plans over the coming years,” said Tim Hinton, Head of Corporate & Commercial Banking, Santander UK, this morning.

In addition to over 30 years’ experience in Financial Services, Galvin also a past chair of CBI East of England and has held non-executive director positions on charitable boards. “She is passionate about supporting businesses across the UK and developing banking teams to be their best,” Santander said in today’s statement.

Jane Galvin: her City career so far

2017 – present HSBC UK

Manging Director, UK Head of Corporate Banking

1985 – 2017 Barclays Plc

2014 -2017 Managing Director, Head of East & South East Region, Corporate Banking

2012-2014 Managing Director, London Mid-Corporate Banking

2008-2012 Managing Director, Professional Services UK & US

2006-2008 Head of Industry, Retail & Wholesale Corporate Banking

2005 – 2006 Head of Industry, Media, Technology & Telecomms

2003 – 2005 Area Director, Premier Banking, City of London

2002-2003 Regional Head of Call Centres Premier Banking UK

1985 – 2002 Retail Banking, various roles from Branch Network to UK Head Office