City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Guinness Global Investors

Guinness Global Investors has hired a renewable energy specialist as its new head of sustainable infrastructure.

David Freeder will lead the development of the firm’s broader strategy and investor offering in sustainable infrastructure and energy.

After holding positions with Big Four firms EY and Deloitte, Freeder joins Guinness after running his own specialist investment management and transaction services company.

“David’s broad-ranging experience will considerably enhance Guinness’s capabilities in renewable energy infrastructure investment, where Guinness has a long and successful record of investing,” head of institutional Charlie Crole said.

“Institutional investors, in particular, are increasingly looking to this asset class to provide stable, risk-adjusted returns and to help in the fight against climate change.”

Fladgate

UK law firm Fladgate has added a new associate to its family law practice.

Rebecca Christie brings a trove of international experience, and expertise in art and cultural property law, which will “dovetail well” with Fladgate’s work, family law lead Teresa Cullen said.

Her appointment follows that of Hetty Gleave, who joined as partner in January.

“We are a team who believes in a personal approach using our strong technical expertise to find solutions for our clients who are in a difficult period of their lives,” Cullen added. “Rebecca very much shares that ethos.”

CFA Institute

The CFA Institute has appointed an Aviva Investors veteran as managing director for its regions, marketing and societies teams.

Paul Moody joins the investment association with 20 years’ experience from Aviva Investors, where he was most recently client solutions director.

Stepping into the role at the end of the month, Moody will oversee the Institute’s regional staff, society relations’ teams and marketing and customer experience group.

“Paul’s deep experience demonstrates that he’s distinctively suited for this position,” CEO Margaret Franklin said.

“He will draw on his 30-year career in asset management as both a global product director and client solutions director for the benefit of CFA Institute and our many stakeholders.”