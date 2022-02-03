City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Just

FTSE 250 retirement group Just has appointed a new managing director to its high growth defined benefit de-risking business after it secured record results last year.

Joining in mid-April, Pretty Sagoo brings a “wealth” of experience in bulk annuities and the pensions risk transfer market to the position, according to CEO David Richardson.

“I am confident Pretty will make an immediate contribution to Just with her pro-active approach, well rounded leadership skills and her desire to help us to fulfil our purpose to help people achieve a better later life,” he added.

Read more Just Group pulls in £2.7bn after retirement income boost

Tesco Bank

Tesco Bank has hired a new head of ATMs, who will be split between London and Edinburgh.

Anthony Rice steps down from the helm of self-service currency exchange organisation Fourex, bringing 20 years’ experience from within the financial and money services industry.

Responsible for managing Tesco Bank’s ATM network, the third largest in the UK, Rice will also oversee the bank’s ATM modernisation programme.

“I’m delighted that Anthony is joining our team to lead our commitment to this vital service,” chief customer officer Sigga Sigurdardottir said.

Read more Tesco Bank appoints ex-Treasury mandarin to board

“Anthony’s passion and leadership will add real value to our work to protect free access to cash in the communities we serve.”

Rice’s appointment follows a string of changes to Tesco Bank’s executive team, with Debbie Walker being hired as chief risk officer last last month, alongside Gary Duggan as chief insurance officer and CEO of Tesco Underwriting. Walker is also set to join the bank’s board.

Cerillion

Software solutions provider Cerillion has found a new chief financial officer (CFO) as its current CFO retires after 20 years.

Andrew Dickson, who will be based in Covent Garden, succeeds Oliver Gilchrist.

With a handover period to ensure a smooth transition well underway, the board and senior management have wished Gilchrist a “very happy” retirement and “look forward” to working with the incoming financial chief.