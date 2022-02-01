City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Knight Frank

Knight Frank has posted a new head of London offices to its UK commercial business.

Philip Hobley, who has been co-chair of London offices at the property consultancy since 2016, brings over 25 years of experience to the position.

Having advised on a number of landmark projects in the capital, Hobley will help lead “a new era of reinvention and investment in London” post-pandemic, he said.

Partner and head of UK commercial Stephen Clifton added: “I am absolutely delighted that Phil will lead Knight Frank’s London Offices team at such an important moment for London and for real estate.

“Our London business is stronger than ever, with great talent and enduring client relationships that have demonstrated the value of our partnership ethos during the pandemic.”

Beringea

Beringea has bolstered its London team with three partner hires, after the venture capital firm injected $80m into UK and US companies last year.

Eyal Malinger, Maria Wagner, and Vanessa Evanson-Goddard will join a leadership team focused on Beringea’s expansion.

Malinger and Wagner, who both previously worked at McKinsey, have been key members of Beringea’s investment committee for more than five years.

Evanson-Goddard, who will also take on the role of general counsel, brings 15 years’ experience to the position.

“Europe’s venture industry has matured and grown dramatically since 2012, when you could count its unicorns on one (or two) hands, and they were largely clustered around London,” said Malinger.

“Ten years on, start-ups are booming throughout the UK and Europe, creating vast opportunities for investment, job creation, and economic growth.”

Allen & Overy

Allen & Overy has continued to invest in its London litigation and investigations practice with the hire of a new civil fraud partner.

Joining from RPC where he was head of civil fraud, Andy McGregor brings almost two decades of experience in handling complex, high value international litigation to the role.

His appointment follows that of finance litigation partner Michael Godden.

“Andy is a civil fraud litigation heavyweight who has built a fantastic practice,” London litigation and investigations head, Calum Burnett said. “His expertise will be invaluable to our clients in helping them navigate high value, high stakes fraud litigation.”