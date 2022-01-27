City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin has promoted its current investment director to lead the wealth manager’s market analysis.

Janet Mui will play a crucial role in the investment solutions team and will be responsible for the delivery of external macro views on markets across Brewin Dolphin’s 32-strong office network.

The incoming head, who won City of London Wealth Management Award’s ‘Best Industry Commentator’ last year, will also be a voting member of the Asset Allocation Committee.

“Janet has had a phenomenal eighteen months at Brewin Dolphin,” chief strategist Guy Foster said. “This new role will enable Janet to further support clients with her investment analysis and also help build brand awareness by increasing her presence as a leading voice in the industry and sought-after commentator in the financial media.”

AXA IM Alts

AXA IM Alts has hired a new UK head of development, who brings over 25 years of experience to the position.

Based in London, Rob Samuel will manage the alternative investment firm’s multi-sector development programme.

Samuel, who will report to global head of development Germain Aunidas, joins the firm from Battersea Power Station where he was chief development officer.

“Engaging with Rob to lead our UK development platform is, given its calibre, integral to helping us achieve our strong ambitions in the country, both in terms of the projects we want to undertake and our pursuit of sustainable development,” said Aunidas.

“Rob shares the wider development team’s vision and mission to create buildings that deliver environmental performance, long-term value and societal purpose, for investors, tenants, and people.”

Winckworth Sherwood

Law firm Winckworth Sherwood has bolstered its employment and partnership practice with a new data protection partner.

Chris Garrett, who brings some two decades worth of experience to the position, has been seconded to several major UK businesses, such as the Royal Bank of Scotland and British Airways.



Garrett joins the firm’s London office from New York-based law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, where he spent over ten years most recently as international counsel.

“Chris is a talented and experienced lawyer and a great addition to our employment and partnership practice,” senior partner and head of the employment and partnership practice, Jo Keddie said.

“His deep knowledge of data protection and privacy law will complement our existing GDPR expertise across the business and help expand our premier offering to clients.”