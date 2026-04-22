Government launches Britain’s largest ever retail investing campaign

The government hopes the campaign will encourage savers to invest in shares

The government has unveiled its industry-backed push to encourage households to plough their savings into the stock market, in what is set to be the largest retail investing campaign of its kind in Britain’s history.

Starring a red squirrel called ‘Savvy’, the Invest for the Future campaign will seek to “drive a step change in how investing is understood, discussed and adopted”, after Financial Conduct Authority research found some 7m adults have over £10,000 of savings sitting idle in cash.

The nationwide drive got off to a rocky start after several industry giants withdrew their support, but the launch is still backed by 20 of the UK’s largest financial services firms, as well as the FCA and Treasury, making it the UK’s first ever coordinated, industry-wide push to increase appetite for retail investing across the country.

The campaign, which will run across television, newspapers and online, was first announced as part of the Chancellor’s Leeds Reforms to boost the UK’s liquidity-starved capital markets.

Other measures in the drive included a service to help foreign companies invest in the UK and a promise to overhaul the so-called ring-fencing regime, a rule put in place after the financial crisis which forces lenders to separate their high street operations from any investment banking division they have.

British households have the lowest share of their savings invested in the stock market of any G7 country, leading to a chorus of warnings that the UK economy is missing out on virtuous cycle created by appreciating asset prices.

‘Not enough retail investing in the UK’

According to Barclays data, over the past 20 years, money held in cash would have lost some 40.5 per cent of its value, taking into account the effects of inflation and interest rates. The value of the same amount put in the stock exchange two decades ago, meanwhile, would have increased by 21.6 per cent.

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“As a population we’re oversaved and underinvested,” Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association and deputy chair of the retail investing campaign, told City AM. “And really I think over the past decade or 15 years, a culture has grown up in the UK that saving is a good thing, but investing is something that you do when you feel you have money you can afford to lose.”

Invest for the Future’s launch comes as part of a wider effort to improve financial literacy across Britain from ministers and regulators. The FCA recently cut back its red tape on firms registered to provide financial advice, in a move it hopes will allow pension funds, wealth managers and investment platforms to help customers make better financial decisions. And in an effort to make investing less daunting, the watchdog has also stopped obliging financial services firms to warn of the risks associated with investing in marketing and advertising materials.

Industry concern over costs and timing

Sarah Pritchard, the deputy chief executive of the FCA, said: “We want consumers to navigate their financial lives with confidence and invest for the future.

“This campaign is an important part of that, building the stronger investment culture we need. It sits alongside our targeted support rules which will help millions make informed decisions about their finances.”

Even before its launch, the retail investing campaign has already been beset by issues, with some early backers pulling their support. Investment platform AJ Bell and trading site Freetrade are both no longer involved, with reports suggesting firms have become increasingly agitated over costs associated with the campaign and the fact it was not launched in time the crucial Isa season.

City minister Lucy Rigby said: “With greater awareness of the benefits of investing, more people will be able to make informed decisions about how to make their savings work harder for them.

“That will mean greater prosperity and financial resilience for households across the country and strengthened domestic capital markets too.”