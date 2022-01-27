Office occupancy is up, as workers return to Central London offices

Workers have started coming back into central London offices, according to new data from Infogrid, which shows the number of workers back in central London is up 42.7 per cent compared to last week.

The figures, collected by Infogrid using sensors it has installed in its customers offices, show that office occupancy jumped 42.7 per cent after the government scrapped its work-from-home guidance.

The figures come as Asian restaurant chain Wagamama said it would be reopening five of its London restaurants after closing them almost two years ago in response to Covid-19.

Wagamama said it would be fully reopening its Moorgate and Holborn restaurants, as it noted that its Hampstead, Hammersmith, and Park Royal restaurants would also now be open for sit down meals after having only offered click and collect services.

The return to the office comes as workers remain divided on their hopes for the future of work.

In a report, Infogrid said that 25 per cent of office workers surveyed said they want to work from home permanently, while another 25 per cent prefer to always work in the office.

Meanwhile, 38 per cent said they preferred a hybrid working structure, where they work from the office and from home.

At the same time, 44 per cent said they would go into the office more often if their employer made it a more pleasant environment.