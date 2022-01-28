City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

BNP Paribas Real Estate

BNP Paribas Real Estate has promoted James Carrington to lead the firm’s City investment team, which advised on nearly £1bn worth of deals last year.

Taking on the position from Aidan Meynell, who has stepped down, Carrington brings more than a decade worth of experience to the top job.

“James is a highly respected investment agent in the London market,” head of commercial Stephen Wolfe said.

“Having him at the helm will best position us for success as the City of London continues to regain momentum following the uncertainty of the market over the past two years.”

BTIG

Financial services firm BTIG has hired a cross-asset sales and trading specialist, to bolster its institutional equities business in London.

Andrew Vass joins the firm as a managing director, focusing on developing the firm’s coverage of global hedge funds and other institutional investors in the capital.

Reporting to chief operating officer and head of equities Luke Hodges, the incoming director brings over 20 years of experience, after spending nearly 14 years at Goldman Sachs.

“Throughout his career, Andrew has demonstrated that he is a capable leader with a record for helping clients maximise their performance across asset classes and investment styles,” CEO Christopher Rollins said.

“With experience in equities, derivatives and fixed income products, we are confident that clients will benefit from his insights.”

Pinsent Masons

Law firm Pinsent Masons posted a new partner to the London office’s banking and restructuring team.

Max Millington brings extensive experience advising financial institutions, private debt funds, private equity sponsors and borrowers to the position.

Focusing on TMT sectors, Millington will help widen the team’s relationships, according to head of banking and restricting Matt Morgan.

“Max’s reputation precedes him, and he will add significant strength to our capabilities in leveraged and event-driven corporate finance work across the London market and internationally,” added Morgan.