City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Merkle

Customer experience management company Merkle has bolstered its media practice with a new head of agency sales.

Michael Butler, who joins from Essence after 11 years, has worked with some of the UK’s top brands such as Sainbury’s, Argos, ITV, L’Oréal and Mars.

“Michael’s impressive track record of winning and retaining some of the largest UK and international brands, makes him the perfect choice to lead our media sales team in the next phase of our growth evolution,” said Toby Benjamin, managing director of the media practice.

“Michael’s extensive experience in driving new business growth and nurturing existing client relationships, is critical in today’s fiercely competitive environment.”

Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology

The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT)has named the former CEO of Innovate Finance as its chair, who will step into the role in the new year.

Charlotte Crosswell OBE is the first appointment within the newly established CFIT and is set to support UK-based firms in scaling up.

The incoming chair, who was also the CEO of Nasdaq NLX, current heads the Trustee of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE).

“I congratulate Charlotte on her appointment as chair of the Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology,” said Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation.

“She brings deep and unique experience from across the fintech and financial services ecosystem.”

Goodwin

Law firm Goodwin has built out its London office with a new partner.

Saba Rais, who will join the firm’s ERISA and executive compensation practice, brings more than 15 years’ experience to the role.

Rais has previously focused on share plan aspects of major corporate takeovers and flotations, having advised on tax, global compliance, trust and nominee arrangements, administration and employment issues.

“We have seen particular demand for this advice from our clients in the technology and life sciences sectors, both in the UK and internationally, and we are delighted someone of Saba’s expertise will be joining our team to partner with our clients,” said Patrick Menasco, co-chair of the ERISA and executive compensation practice.