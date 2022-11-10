City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

AVI Global Trust

British investment firm AVI Global Trust has bolstered its board with a new chairman to succeed Susan Noble, who is set to retire.

Graham Kitchen, who has been a non-executive director since January 2019, will step into the role following the trust’s Annual General Meeting on 20 December 2022.

Kitchen, previously an investment manager at Invesco, Threadneedle and Janus Henderson, brings more than 25 years of experience to the position.

“It has been a true honour for me to serve as chairman over the past five years,” said Noble.

“Graham is an experienced fund manager and brings to the board exceptional expertise both in managing investments and teams of investment managers. He brings all the skills and rigour needed to continue to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Fladgate

Law firm Fladgate has built out its immigration and property litigation practices with two partners.

Antonia Torr, joining the immigration practice, brings over 11 years of experience across investor visas, sponsorships, international adoption and complex human rights issues.

Michael Metliss, stepping into the property Litigation team, has advised on a string of high level property disputes including Tesco and The Crown Estate, over his three-decade long career so far.

“We know that their dynamism, experience and client-centred approach will benefit our people and our clients in equal measure and will significantly add to our existing and highly regarded capabilities in these important areas,” managing partner Grant Gordon said.

Numis

Investment bank Numis has announced two senior appointments to be based in London.

Stephanie Johnston, who has been with Numis for nearly a decade after joining from law firm Simmons & Simmons in 2013, has been promoted to general counsel.

While Melanie Saluja joins the firm as a managing director in investment banking, bringing experience from across Deutsche Bank and UBS after 20 years in the industry.

“As Numis continues to diversify its operations, having people like Stephanie and Melanie on board – in senior positions with such a broad skillset – is vital in helping us achieve our ambitions,” co-CEOs Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson said.