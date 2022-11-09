City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Redmill Solutions

Media planning and data management solutions firm Redmill Solutions has appointed a new global head of commercial, as the firm seeks to expand into new markets.

Shirlene Chandrapal, who brings more than two decades experience to the firm, joins from the IWSR, where she served as the lead for global strategic sales.

The incoming lead is set to spearhead Redmill’s commercial operations, including revenue generation, business development and product marketing.

“Her wealth of experience speaks for itself, and her energy and enthusiasm for everything we do is infectious,” founder and chairman Hasan Arik said. “Shirlene will play a vital part in delivering our products to an ever-growing number of global brands.”

Cushman & Wakefield

Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has bolstered its London office with a fresh appointment to lead its sustainability services division across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Darren Berman, as the new head of sustainability services EMEA at the firm, will help support the real estate sector in transitioning to net zero.

Berman, who joins from renewable energy startup Naked Energy, brings experience from across CBRE and JLL to the new role.

“Darren’s depth of experience in the sector, of building up teams, and guiding clients through complex sustainability strategies will play a vital role in realising the opportunities ahead,” head of occupier services EMEA, James Maddock, said.

Knight Frank

Property advisor Knight Frank has posted a new partner to its central London retail team

Oliver Green, who has over 15 years’ experience in the central London retail sector, joins Knight Frank from Savills where he was a director in the retail team.

Green has advised on a string of retail and lifestyle destinations across the capital, including the Burlington Arcade in Mayfair.

“He has a wealth of experience and impressive track record working with developers and investors on some of London’s most iconic retail properties,” partner in the central London retail team, Josh Braid, said.

“With Central London retail constantly evolving our clients require us to be at the forefront of change in order to deliver clear strategic advice to enable both occupiers and landlords the opportunity to create world class assets.”