City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

The Bank of London

The Bank of London has bolstered its board with a fresh non-executive director and chair of the United Kingdom (UK) Bank Board Audit Committee.

Mark Carawan, who will step into both roles following regulatory approval, has held c-suite positions at both Citigroup and Barclays.

The board veteran previously chaired the Audit Committee of the Institute of Internal Auditors.

“Mark has an impressive background in financial services over his long career, which will help ensure we have a robust financial control framework,” chairperson David Skillen said.

Savills Capital Advisors

Advisory firm Savills Capital Advisors has hired a new director in the firm’s Margaret Street office to oversee its capital advisors business.

Irina Stoichkova joins from Rothschild & Co where she worked for over 16 years, having launched her career as an analyst at JP Morgan.

“Irina is a highly skilled M&A professional with significant cross-border transaction and capital raising experience. We are delighted to welcome her to the team,” said Joe Guilfoyle, co-head of Savills Capital Advisors.

Reed Smith

Law firm Reed Smith has poached its latest London-based partner from Kirkland & Ellis (K&E).

Joining the firm’s financial industry group, Romin Dabir was previously a partner in K&E’s financial services regulatory team, having first started his career at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

The incoming partner, who has also worked at Big Four firm EY, brings more than 15 years of experience to the firm.

“We are delighted to welcome a lawyer of Romin’s calibre to the firm,” said Panos Katsambas, global co-chair of the firm’s financial industry group.

“He is a hugely talented practitioner with extensive experience in advising on a wide range of financial regulatory matters and is well known in the market. In fact, several of our clients are already very familiar with him.”