Meet M Threadneedle's newest member of staff: Marion the robot

This has been a year of surprises, few of them very pleasant – especially when it comes to the hospitality sector. But being served a glass of Veuve Clicquot by a robot called Marion was an unexpected and welcome moment of levity, especially on the first day out of lockdown.

Marion the champagne bot is the brainchild of M Restaurant owner Martin Williams, who wanted to inject a little fun into the dour world of Covid safety. The robot, which is sanitised before serving each customer, trundles around the bar and restaurant area on request taking orders for fizz.

Upon approaching your table with a pixelated smile she welcomes you to M, “A Covid-secure gastro playground” before asking you to enter your order on the tablet built into her chest.

The robot, which has a retro sci-fi aesthetic reminiscent of Buck Rogers’ star Twiki, is able to crate an internal map of the room using a series of sensors, much like a Roomba, ensuring it doesn’t bash into walls and customers.





After taking my order – a glass of Yellow Label, which she approved of, noting that “yellow is my favourite colour” – Marion performed a three-point turn and and scooted off, returning a few minutes later with the precious booze.

“We introduced Champagne Robots to M to emphasise the fun and joy of returning to restaurants,” says Williams. “Right now we need to celebrate hospitality and liberty, however limited. We all need to smile after this year!”

Unlike M’s human staff, Marion can be a little temperamental, and I did spot her standing in a corner politely asking a wall if it might possibly move out of her way. But as a bit of light relief during these dark times, I heartily recommend a trip to M Threadneedle Street to meet its newest staff member.

M’s Restaurant Director Zack Charilaou admitted that the robot isn’t quite ready to replace his human staff, but said she has been a hit with customers.