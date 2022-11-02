Sainsbury’s adds 18,000 Christmas jobs in hiring spree

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has announced plans to hire 18,000 seasonal staff this year.

The hiring spree includes 15,000 roles at Sainsbury’s, 2,000 at Argos and 1,000 logistics.

Temporary staff will work up until 7 January 2023 with roles including fixed term contracts of between three and 12 weeks.

It comes as supermarkets are battling for market share this Christmas as cash strapped consumers are cutting back on non essential items and planning low-key festive celebrations at home.