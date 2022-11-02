City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Calculus

Investment firm Calculus has appointed a fresh investment director who will bolster the firm’s relationships in the life sciences sector.

Elizabeth Klein brings a wealth of experience to the role having advised C-suite level executives in several organisations, including Grant Thornton, Radnor Capital Partners and the Bio-Industry Association, on their investment and funding strategies.

“Her breadth of knowledge, agility, and impressive network will undoubtedly be a key factor to our success in the coming months as we strive to help smaller, entrepreneurial growth companies scale-up, as well as creating value for our investors,” CEO and founder John Glencross said.

Lawrence Stephens

Law firm Lawrence Stephens has built out its family practice, part of its private client division, with four senior hires.

Naheed Taj yesterday steppped in as head of family law at the firm, bringing a decade of experience from across international referrals, particularly in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Corinne Park and Ben Castle have joined as directors, while Bethan Hills Howels has been hired as an associate.

The latest appointments form part of a long line of appointments this year, with the firm ushering in 27 new lawyers since January.

“We are confident that Naheed will continue to drive the expansion of this department and we look forward to welcoming Naheed, Corinne, Ben and Bethan to the firm,” senior director Steven Bernstein said.

Bovill

Financial regulation consultancy Bovill has promoted a managing consultant to head up its payments practice in London.

Ben Arram, who first joined the firm as a prudential regulation consultant in 2017, is set to be responsible for a team that supports payment service providers and electronic money institutions through all stages of development and regulatory regimes.

The incoming lead brings over 15 years of experience to the role, having previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, RBS and Lloyds Banking Group.

“In his six years at Bovill, he has shown that he knows this industry and our clients incredibly well, and that he is perfectly placed to help the company grow,” CEO Rebecca Thorpe said.