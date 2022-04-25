A fresh £225m: UK life sciences continue to ride wave of Covid-19 momentum

By:

The UK’s life sciences sector has continued to ride the wave of momentum that has come with Covid-19, with investors increasingly alive to the sector’s opportunities.

The Cambridge Innovation Centre (CIC) has raised £225m in an oversubscribed round for its second life sciences fund, it announced today.

The venture capital investor, focused on life sciences and deeptech businesses, has invested over £2bn into gene therapy, liquid biopsy robotics, semiconductors and artificial intelligence sectors alongside co-investors.

The Fund II, which features both institutional and strategic investors, now manages more than £500m, as it looks to scale portfolio companies and offer operational support amid heightened demand.

The wave of new interest prompted Big Four firm KPMG UK to set up a new regulatory team in its life sciences practice in November.

CMR Surgical, a portfolio company of CIC’s first fund, last year closed the largest medical-technology private financing round on the global stage to date – with investors pouring £425m of fresh financing into the firm, which pushed its valuation to top £2bn.

The soaring demand for semiconductors has also caught the eye of investors.

Pragmatic Semiconductor, another portfolio firm, raised $80m (£62.7m) in October last year, to bolster its second manufacturing facility in the UK, after the pandemic stifled global supply.

With Taiwan, the world’s largest semiconductor producer, reporting weaker-than-expected production growth for March, investors are likely to be keen to further strengthen the UK’s own chip-making capabilities.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.