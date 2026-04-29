Frontier Scientific Solutions Appoints Michelle D’Angelo as Chief Commercial Officer

Frontier Scientific Solutions (“Frontier”), a leading provider of cGMP-compliant, temperature-controlled logistics solutions, today announced the appointment of Michelle D’Angelo as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). D’Angelo brings over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology CDMO sector, with deep expertise in commercial leadership, business development, and customer engagement.

D’Angelo has built her career working closely with global life sciences organizations to address complex development and supply chain challenges. She has led commercial initiatives that enhance customer experience while driving sustained business growth, combining strategic vision with a hands-on approach to execution.

“Michelle brings a powerful combination of commercial acumen and deep industry experience,” said Steve Uebele, CEO of Frontier Scientific Solutions. “Her track record translating customer insight into impactful growth strategies will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform and strengthen our partnerships across the life sciences sector.”

In her role as Chief Commercial Officer, D’Angelo will lead Frontier’s global commercial strategy, including sales and marketing functions, ensuring alignment with evolving client needs and market dynamics. She will play a key role in advancing Frontier’s mission to deliver integrated, end-to-end logistics solutions purpose-built for the life sciences industry and the organizations that support it.

“Frontier is addressing one of the most critical challenges in the life sciences industry, ensuring the safe, compliant, and efficient movement of temperature-sensitive therapies,” said D’Angelo. “I am excited to join the team at this important stage of growth and to help expand our commercial capabilities in support of our clients’ evolving needs.”

As Frontier Scientific Solutions continues to expand its global network, D’Angelo’s appointment reflects the company’s continued investment in leadership to support its long-term growth strategy across the life sciences sector. That strategy is centered on delivering a differentiated, life sciences-focused network designed to support the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, helping ensure temperature-controlled, critical, and life-changing therapies reach patients safely, securely, and without compromise.

About Frontier Scientific Solutions

Frontier Scientific Solutions is a dedicated global logistics integrator built exclusively for life sciences. The company operates cGMP‑validated, temperature‑controlled facilities with direct runway access, leverages Free Trade Zones to streamline cross‑border movement, and runs flights dedicated only to life sciences materials. Frontier’s model reduces touchpoints and transit time to promote zero losses, directly supporting patient access to critical medicines.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429192000/en/

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