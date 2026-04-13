CAI Marks Thirty Years Advancing Operational Readiness and Excellence Across Life Sciences and Mission-Critical Industries

Marking 30 years as an industry leader, CAI, a professional services firm composed of engineering, quality and operations experts, is defining what operational readiness means for highly regulated life sciences and mission-critical industries. As the field enters a new era of digital transformation and innovation, the deep technical knowledge, structured methodologies, risk-based frameworks and teams of experts at CAI help clients bridge emerging technologies with practical execution.

“At CAI, our legacy is not simply about longevity,” said CAI CEO Sheena Dempsey. “Our engineers and quality and operations experts consistently deliver solutions that allow clients to operate confidently and effectively. As we move forward into a new decade, we are committed to continuing to evolve and innovate readiness and best practices, whether at a single facility or for global organizations that need to scale across complex manufacturing networks.”

For more than 30 years, CAI has helped define what operational readiness means in highly regulated environments. At a time when few firms specialized in CQV (commissioning, qualification, and validation), CAI established itself as an early leader in this rapidly evolving industry and built on that foundation over time. The results for its clients include:

Accelerated facility and system readiness to support quicker delivery of medicines and therapies to patients.

to support quicker delivery of medicines and therapies to patients. Rigorous CQV to ensure systems meet global compliance standards and stand up to regulatory scrutiny.

to ensure systems meet global compliance standards and stand up to regulatory scrutiny. Reduced risk and project delays by identifying and resolving issues early, helping organizations avoid costly rework and keep complex projects on track.

by identifying and resolving issues early, helping organizations avoid costly rework and keep complex projects on track. Scalable operational excellence to enable global organizations to standardize best practices and maintain reliable, compliant operations across complex manufacturing networks.

CAI delivers operational readiness and performance excellence across both Life Sciences and Mission-Critical environments, helping organizations navigate complexity with confidence.

Life Sciences

Advance operational readiness by delivering integrated commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV) that ensures facilities, systems, and processes are inspection-ready from day one

Strengthen operational excellence by optimizing manufacturing and quality systems to improve performance, consistency, and long-term compliance

Implement structured, risk-based frameworks that enable efficient startup, sustained control, and proactive regulatory readiness

Guide organizations through critical readiness milestones by aligning people, processes, and technology to accelerate time to market and reliable operations

Mission Critical

Lead commissioning management, scheduling, and staffing for complex data center developments

Perform design reviews and integrated systems testing to ensure reliability and performance

Support digital integration and operational excellence across facilities and systems

Develop maintenance strategies to sustain uptime and long-term efficiency

“At the heart of our sustained success is our amazing team of experts that continuously support operational readiness and excellence,” Dempsey added. “Through a shared commitment to doing the work right, our employees are empowered to develop solutions, share lessons learned, and continuously raise the bar. That collective expertise is how we deliver consistent results across projects of varying sizes and complexities across the globe.”

CAI Founder Bob Chew said, “Looking back on the past three decades, I’m incredibly proud of how far our company has come and the role our people have played in supporting the safe, efficient delivery of medicines and critical therapies to patients worldwide. Our growth has always been driven by listening to our clients and anticipating what they’ll need next. As we enter our fourth decade, that commitment is unwavering and guides us to help shape the future of life sciences and mission-critical operations.”

ABOUT CAI

CAI is a professional services firm composed of engineering, quality, and operations experts dedicated to accelerating operational readiness and excellence in life sciences and mission-critical environments. With deep roots in CQV (commissioning, qualification, validation), CAI has evolved over the past 30 years alongside the industries it serves, helping organizations bring complex facilities, systems, and technologies online with confidence.

The elite team at CAI combines deep technical expertise with proven processes and modern tools to deliver projects on time and within budget, supporting outcomes that matter in highly regulated environments. Over three decades, CAI has embraced new modalities and guided clients through digital transformation while strengthening operational readiness. As industry demands grow, CAI continues to define the next era of agility, resilience, and operational excellence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413035076/en/

Contact

Blair Ciecko, bciecko@cglife.com

Abstract

CAI Marks Thirty Years Advancing Operational Readiness and Excellence Across Life Sciences and Mission-Critical Industries

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