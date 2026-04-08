TNS’ Financial Markets Business and Radianz Combine to Form Waypoint Trading Solutions

Today marks the official launch of Waypoint Trading Solutions, the new business formed from the combination of TNS’ Financial Markets business and Radianz. These two industry leaders are now a single organization focused on delivering high-performance infrastructure for the global financial markets.

Fast, reliable and secure infrastructure has become a critical factor in the success of trading strategies, and firms need confidence that they are positioned correctly. Waypoint addresses this need by providing firms with the access to the destinations and data they require to be successful.

“This is a pivotal moment for our financial markets business, reflecting the continued expansion of our capabilities through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth,” said Mike Keegan, Chief Executive Officer of Transaction Network Services (TNS). “Waypoint is a business built for the demands of modern trading, reflecting the reality that we are better positioned than ever to help our clients operate faster, more efficiently, and with greater confidence.”

Waypoint’s capabilities are organized across three solution areas – Radianz, Xpress, and Sentinel. Radianz provides global trading connectivity through the world’s largest financial extranet. Xpress delivers a managed low latency platform for high-performance access to global exchanges. Sentinel provides fully managed market data solutions that support complex market data operations at scale.

“Financial Institutions are dealing with real operational complexity, not just technology choices,” said Tom Lazenga, President of Waypoint Trading Solutions. “Waypoint gives clients a clear path to navigate an increasingly complex landscape. We provide everything required to manage market data and deploy trading infrastructure globally. With extensive technical expertise and transparent end-to-end communication, we offer a simpler, more predictable way to run trading operations.”

Today, Waypoint supports connectivity to more than 180 exchanges and over 6,500 financial market endpoints. It operates one of the industry’s most extensive connected trading ecosystems spanning more than 70 countries and is trusted by 1000+ financial institutions worldwide to run mission-critical trading and market data environments.

About Waypoint Trading Solutions

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business, is a global provider of mission-critical trading infrastructure. Built on the combined strengths of TNS’ Financial Markets business and Radianz, Waypoint supports financial institutions globally across the full trading infrastructure stack – combining the world’s largest financial extranet, a managed low-latency platform with global hosting and exchange access, and fully managed market data operations. With decades of experience operating financial market infrastructure, Waypoint maintains an extensive global footprint across major financial centers, supported by 24x7x365 operational teams, deep local expertise and end-to-end management delivered by multidisciplinary technical experts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408271381/en/

Contact

For more information please contact:

Fiona Butler

The Realization Group

+44 (0)7796 410557

Waypoint.pr@therealizationgroup.com



Or



Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business

+ 44 (0)114 292 0163

pr@tnsi.com

Abstract

Today marks the official launch of Waypoint Trading Solutions.

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“This is a pivotal moment for our financial markets business, reflecting the continued expansion of our capabilities through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth,” said Mike Keegan, Chief Executive Officer of Transaction Network Services (TNS).

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