City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Kroll

Risk and financial advisory firm Kroll has bolstered its London-based governance and risk advisory practice with a new president.

Giles Derry, who brings more than 17 years of experience in private equity investment to the firm, will be responsible for the practice’s international growth strategy.

The practice president joined Kroll in 2020 following the acquisition of Blackrock Expert Services Group where he was CEO.

“Under Giles’ leadership, the governance and risk advisory practice will continue to protect our clients and their value,” president Shai Waisman said.

CG Asset Management

CG Asset Management has posted a City veteran to its board.

Joining as a non-executive director, Clemmie Vaughan brings a wealth of experience form her distinguished City career.

Vaughan spent 17 years with investment management firm Ruffer, most recently as CEO and partner at the firm.

“Her depth of experience across the investment and non-investment universe makes her uniquely qualified to help guide us through this period of growth for our business,” said CEO Alastair Laing. “We are thrilled to have her on our board.”

CLOWD9

Decentralised payment platform CLOWD9, which launched earlier this month, has appointed its co-founder and former Deutsche Bank executive as the chairman of its board.

Peter Selman, set to draw on his extensive background in finance, will work closely with CEO Suresh Vaghjiani to grow the newly launched, London-headquartered, business.

“Peter has already played an instrumental role in building the business, and I look forward to his continued strategic counsel as our chairman,” said Vaghjiani.

“Throughout his career, Peter built and led a variety of innovative global teams and businesses blending technology with the cutting edge of finance – that experience and expertise is, quite simply, invaluable for CLOWD9.”