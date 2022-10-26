City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Carter Jonas

Property consultancy Carter Jonas has a new head of science and technology to help build the firm’s expertise in the UK’s sector.

Matt Lee He joins from Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, where he led inward investment as an innovation team growth manager.

“Life science businesses alone are a huge economic driver for the UK, employing over a quarter of a million people and generating a turnover of £88.9bn,” head of commercial, Scott Harkness, said. “In this new role, Matt will utilise our experience in this sector.”

LMAX Digital

Cryptocurrency exchange LMAX Digital has appointed a fresh director of institutional sales in Europe, as it seeks to expand globally.

Cassandra Cox, who joins the firm’s London office, most recently served as managing director of Société Générale’s institutional FX and emerging market sales team.

Reporting to managing director Jenna Wright, Cox brings over 25 years of financial services experience and a wealth of institutional sales knowledge.

Wright said that Cox will be “extremely valuable as institutional interest in crypto assets increases and we accelerate our growth trajectory.”

M&G

M&G Investments has bolstered its London-based wholesale distribution division with a new manager.

Katie Hammond, a former asset management analyst,joins as a client relationship manager for the partnerships team in its UK Wholesale division.

Rebecca Broadbenthas also been promoted to sales director within the team, having joined M&G in 2020 as a client relationship manager.

“It’s an exciting time for our growing team,” Alex Matcham, head of UK wholesale sales, said.

“Rebecca’s promotion and Katie’s appointment further emphasise our commitment to our clients in the UK and the experience they bring will strengthen and complement our team’s capabilities across the investment industry.”