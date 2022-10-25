City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Danske Bank

Dankse Bank has promoted a current senior independent director on the board as chairman to replace Gerald Gregory, who will leave the bank after nine years.

Martin Stewart will take up the role at the beginning of next year, having been a non-executive director since 2020.

The incoming chairman, who will be based between London and Belfast, was previously the director of Banks, Building Societies and Credit Unions at the Bank of England.

“Martin is a well-known and respected figure in the UK financial services sector and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his forthcoming new position as chair, “CEO Vicky Davies said.

Soho Square

Investment firm Soho Square Capital has built out its investment team with a fresh associate.

Mark Bourke, previously an investment banking analyst within the Global Technology Group, brings a focus on mergers and acquisitions in the B2B software and data, fintech, and education sectors.

“The appointment of Mark will be a boost to our investment team as we capitalise on new opportunities in the months ahead,” said director James Smallridge.

“We are delighted to have an investment associate with such a breadth of experience and know he will make a great contribution to the team.”

Alpha FX

Financial solutions provider Alpha FX has lined up a new chief financial officer to succeed Tim Kidd, who steps down to pursue his retirement.

Tim Powell, who will also become executive director of the board, will step into the new role at the beginning of December.

Powell brings more than two decades of experience to the firm, having spent 17 at the London Stock Exchange Group.

“Tim Powell’s appointment followed a meticulous selection process, and the advance notice of Tim Kidd’s retirement gave us the opportunity to cast the net far and wide and conduct a thorough and detailed search for his replacement,” CEO Morgan Tillbrook said.

“Alongside his CV, Tim Powell’s authenticity, honesty and humility stood out, characteristics which our outgoing CFO Tim Kidd also has in abundance, and which have made him such a joy to work with over the last seven years.”