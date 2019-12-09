City Moves for 9 December - Who's switching jobs at Duff & Phelps, Ironveld and Nomura?

Today’s City Moves includes Duff & Phelps, Ironveld and Nomura

Duff & Phelps

Global advisory firm Duff & Phelps has announced the appointment of Marcus Morton as managing director in the firm’s valuations advisory services practice in London. Marcus will focus specifically on the financial services sector. He has over 25 years of experience in investment banking with significant expertise in all types of valuation opinions. Most recently, Marcus worked at KPMG and prior to that he worked at several investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Nomura, JP Morgan and Barclays.

Ironveld

Mining rights firm Ironveld has announced the appointment of Martin Eales as chief executive officer (CEO) and member of the board. Martin brings significant industry experience to the role, having held the position of CEO at London-listed Rainbow Rare Earths Limited from 2014 to 2019, where he oversaw the development of the company into the only rare earths producer in Africa. Prior to that, Martin was a managing director at RBC Capital Markets with a strong track record advising natural resource companies on fundraisings and other corporate transactions. Giles Clarke, chairman of Ironveld, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Martin to the company. His strong sector knowledge and experience supporting and leading companies to deliver their growth plans will be invaluable in guiding Ironveld through the next phase of its development.”

Nomura

Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, has hired Dr. Roland Domann as a managing director within its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) global markets structuring business. Based in London, Roland will be responsible for the asset and liability management and insurance solutions structuring team focusing on European pension and insurance clients and will work closely with Nomura’s client financing and solutions team. Prior to joining Nomura, Roland was EMEA head of rates and insurance structuring at Barclays Investment Bank, head of product structuring for Europe at Blackrock and, most recently, head of cross-asset structuring at Deutsche Bank. Tim Owens, EMEA head of structuring, said: “Nomura is a leader in structuring, providing specialised, bespoke solutions to a wide client basis globally. The appointment of Roland adds to the expertise we have in this area. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Main image: Getty