City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

A roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Allen & Overy

Law firm Allen and Overy has announced a new partner to lead its India Corporate practice.

Harsh Pais joins A&O after an 11-year stint as a partner at Indian firm Trilegal, where he co-headed the firm’s corporate practice group. The move to the India Group will see him relocate from Mumbai to London.

A&O’s India Group has practices in various areas, including M&A, banking, restructuring and insolvency, capital markets and arbitration.

“Harsh has an outstanding reputation for advising major players focused on India. As a market of increasing focus for clients, India is an important part of our global strategy and a hire of Harsh’s calibre and pedigree is key to us realising our ambitions there,” said co-head of global corporate David Broadley.

“His insight on this exciting and dynamic market will be invaluable to our global team and international clients.”

OakNorth

OakNorth Bank has appointed the founder and CEO of Gousto to their board as a non-executive director.

Timo Boldt had previously worked in hedge fund management and investment banking before he founded the recipe box company in 2012.

“Timo brings deep experience in data, technology, automation, and marketing – all of which will prove invaluable as we continue to expand our offering and digital capabilities,” said the bank’s CEO and co-founder Rishi Khosla.

“Crucially, he also brings further entrepreneurial experience to our board – having started and scaled an incredibly successful business in Gousto. This means he has his finger on the pulse in terms of what entrepreneurs are looking for and how to create a delightful experience for them.”

Cadogan

Property investment company Cadogan has hired the former chief executive of the Crown Estate as a non-executive director.

Dame Alison Nimmo has previously served on the boards of Berkeley Group Holdings and St Modwen Properties, in addition to being a trustee of the UK Green Building Council and one of their COP26 built environment ambassadors.

Nimmo will help to progress the company’s Chelsea 2030 strategy, which sets out how Chelsea can significantly reduce its environmental impact, support a thriving community and improve climate resilience.

“We are delighted that Alison has joined the board,” said chief executive Hugh Seaborn. “Alison’s wealth of experience and insight will be valuable as we progress the Chelsea 2030 stewardship strategy and steer the neighbourhood’s resilience and enduring contribution towards a more sustainable future.”