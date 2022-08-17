City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Royal Park Partners

Fintech financial advisory firm Royal Park Partners has built out its leadership team with an ex-Barclays dealmaker.

Joining as a senior director, Niccolò Gamaleri will help support fintech founders and private equity-backed companies through capital raises, M&A transactions, and IPOs.

Gamaleri, who joins as the fintech industry faces increasing regulation, brings experience from Barclays Investment Bank, where he was a senior director in the FIG EMEA M&A team, having joined in 2013 from Société Générale.

“He brings an exceptional track record executing deals across European financial services, which will prove invaluable as we further establish our M&A capabilities and cement our leading position in EMEA,” managing partner and founder, Aman Behzad, said.

Cellular Goods

London based lab-made CBD company Cellular Goods has appointed the former financie director of skincare and beautify brand Trinny London as its new chief financial officer

Bruna Nikolla, who will also serve as company secretary, will join the London-listed firm next week.

Taking over from Simon Walters, who will continue with his role until the beginning of September 2022, Nikolla brings more than 15 years of financial, strategic and commercial experience to the role.

“I would like to welcome Bruna, who brings a wealth of experience in the eCommerce and luxury goods sectors that will strengthen our commercial, financial and strategic capabilities,” said chief executive Anna Chokina.

“I look forward to working closely with Bruna to drive the company’s growth and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Knight Frank

Knight Frank’s Richmond residential lettings team has hired a new head of lettings.

Camillo Degregorio, who launched his career at Foxtons in Battersea in 2010, joins from Chestertons where he oversaw the SW11 area and worked his way up to being associate director.

The incoming head is set to lead the Richmond team of negotiators to build the firm’s market share in the area.

“Camillo joins with over 10 years of experience and a fantastic track record, and we look forward to seeing him bring his industry knowledge and enthusiasm to drive our lettings business in Richmond forward,” regional partner Mel Constantinou said.