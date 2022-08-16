City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

White & Case

Global law firm White & Case has bolstered its global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice with a fresh partner in London.

Di Yu, who joins from Slaughter and May, brings a wealth experience advising on public and private M&A transactions, joint ventures, equity raisings, large-scale corporate reorganisations and listed company corporate advisory matters.

“Di is a skilled M&A lawyer, with a proven track record advising on high profile and complex deals,” partner and regional section head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Philip Broke said. “Her arrival will support the further growth of the London M&A team and expand our bench of experience advising on market-leading transactions.”

Saxo Markets

Saxo Bank subsidiary Saxo Markets has hired a former Bloomberg digital sales lead as its new head of sales for the institutional business.

Christine Kiener brings some two decades worth of experience to the position, having previously worked for Bravura Solutions, Interactive Data and Bloomberg.

The incoming lead is one of a string of recent senior hires, including Daniel Leis, Nicholas Wilcock, Michael Ridley and Joanna Moberly.

“I am very pleased that Christine is joining Saxo,” said Saxo Markets CEO Charles White-Thomson. “Her track record in managing a large book of work, key relationships and teams will be an important factor as we continue to grow our institutional business in the UK.”

TMW Unlimited

Creative agency TMW Unlimited has hired a new marketing lead, who has worked across some of the UK’s biggest brands, including Asda and Ralph Lauren.

Joining as managing partner into the firm’s performance marketing division, Rob Watt will oversee efforts from across offices in London, Bristol and Reading.

Watt, who joins from Kite Factory, has previously worked with Standard Chartered, Weight Watchers and UNICEF over his 25-year career.

“Rob has joined our team at such a pivotal time,” CEO Chris Mellish said. “He is a hugely talented individual and shares our belief that for clients to thrive in today’s complex marketing landscape they need ideas that work across the entire customer journey.”