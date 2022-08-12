City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Deloitte

Deloitte has built out its financial advisory practice with a new London-based director.

Stepping into the real estate team, ex-KPMG Tracey Hancock brings some experiences from across CBRE and JLL.

Hancock, a chartered surveyor and registered valuer, is an expert in real estate audit assurance and delivering assurance for audit clients such as investment trusts, corporate occupiers and banks.

“We are seeing huge demand for our valuation insight – ranging from supporting on major corporate M&A and value creation activity, providing specialist support to our audit colleagues through to advising and articulating on the impact of ESG,” said head of real estate valuation Philip Parnell.

“These are exciting times in the market and we look forward to Tracey being an integral part of the team’s future.”

Evelyn Partners

Wealth management and professional services group Evelyn Partners has added a general counsel to its teaming.

Charlotte Davies, who will take on the role on 1 September, joins from London-listed specialist bank Provident Financial Group, where she had been general counsel and company secretary since 2019.

The incoming lead is set to succeed Nicola Mitford-Slade, who will be retiring after a handover period.

“She has extensive legal, commercial, risk management and regulatory experience – predominantly within the financial services sector – which will prove invaluable at Evelyn Partners,” group chief executive Chris Woodhouse said.



“Ahead of her retirement, I would also like to pay thanks to Nicola for her many years of service.”

DWF

Legal and business services giant DWF has hired a former EY-executive as the global head of legal operations, technology and consulting for its alternative legal services provider Mindcrest.

Rachita Maker, who joins from Tata Communications in Mumbai, India, where she was head of legal operations and compliance, will oversee teams in the USA, UK and India under the new role.

Bringing more than two decades worth of experience to the group, Maker’s appointment follows that of internal hire Emma Roe as head of legal operations consultancy in May.

“I’m looking forward to working with general counsel and their heads of legal operations to tackle everything from legal team vision and strategy through to spend management, legal tech implementation and knowledge management,” said Maker.