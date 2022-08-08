Big Four switch: Alliance Pharma ditches KPMG and hires Deloitte as its new auditor

Big Four

Alliance Pharma has appointed Big Four giant Deloitte as auditor after the pharmaceutical company’s go-to for six years KMPG resigned.

Deloitte will be the company’s auditor until the end of 2022 and will need to be approved by Alliance Pharma’s shareholders to be re-appointed for 2023. It was appointed following a tender process, which KPMG did not participate in.

KPMG has submitted a resignation letter to Alliance Pharma letter explaining its reasons.