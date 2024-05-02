BT taps Blackstone boss to lead communications team

Stephen Lewis will join the executive management team at BT and lead all communications.

British telecoms firm BT has tapped top Blackstone executive Stephen Lewis to join its executive management team and lead all communications, brand and government relations.

Lewis will join as the chief corporate affairs officer of BT Group in late summer 2024, where he will sit on the group’s executive committee and report directly to BT boss Allison Kirkby.

In addition to corporate affairs, the role will assume responsibility for the BT Group brand and group insight team.

Lewis is currently a senior managing director in the global corporate affairs group of private equity firm Blackstone, where he has led European communications for nearly four years.

Before Blackstone, he was head of communications at Big Four auditor KPMG. The media veteran has also held roles at HM Treasury and Barclays Bank, where he was director of strategic communications.

Tom Engel will continue in post as interim group corporate affairs director until Lewis joins.

BT’s first female chief executive, Allison Kirkby, recently started in the role following the departure of Philip Jansen, who had led the telco since 2019.

She has a battle ahead of her as the ageing company looks to modernise its services, cut costs and transform into a more streamlined business.