Alton Towers operator Merlin Entertainments names new top boss

Fiona Eastwood has been named as the new CEO of Merlin Entertainments.

Merlin Entertainments, the global giant which runs the likes of Alton Towers, Legoland and Madame Tussauds, has named a new full-time chief executive.

Fiona Eastwood has been appointed to the role after serving on an interim basis since November 2024.

Eastwood succeeds Scott O’Neil who stepped down after two years in the job. O’Neil had himself replaced the Merlin veteran Nick Varney in late 2022.

In the UK, Merlin Entertainments also runs the likes of Chessington World of Adventures, the London Eye and Thorpe Park.

Overall, it operates 140 attractions across the world and attracts more than 60 million visitors a year.

Merlin Entertainments is owned by Blackstone and a vehicle owned by the family behind the Lego empire and Canada’s largest pension fund.

Eastwood has previously worked as the group’s chief operating officer with responsibility for Gateway Attractions, including Madame Tussauds, the Eye brand and Sea Life along with Merlin’s resort theme parks.

She originally joined in 2015 as global marketing director for gateway attractions.

Prior to that, Eastwood worked as managing director of consumer products at BBC Studios.

She said: “It’s an honour to be chosen to lead Merlin. It is a truly world class company, with remarkable global reach and impact.

“Over the past decade, I have seen first hand what the business is capable of. My task, as CEO, is to lead Merlin to new heights, with a focus on performance, creativity, operational excellence and guest experience.

“I am grateful to the board for their support – and look forward to continuing to work with an exceptional management team and our colleagues worldwide to implement the business’s transformational strategy. Together, we will drive growth at scale and help Merlin reach its full potential.”

For its 2023 financial year, Merlin Entertainments reported a turnover of £2.1bn, an eight per cent rise, but made a pre-tax loss of £214m.

Chairman Roland Hernandez added: “Fiona has a deep understanding of the business, the strategies required for sustainable growth, and the vision to spearhead our ongoing transformation.

“As Merlin’s former chief operating officer, she recognises the significant role each location plays in our ongoing success, and she will be instrumental in bringing our global attractions together into one united business. The board looks forward to continuing working with Fiona.”