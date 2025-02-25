Zopa doubles office footprint in move to Canary Wharf

The new Zopa office is set to double the fintech’s footprint.

Fintech unicorn Zopa is set to double its office footprint with plans to relocate to a new headquarters in Canary Wharf.

The new office, located at 20 Water Street in Canary Wharf, will span 44,000 square feet and host Zopa’s 900 current employees.

The British digital bank, which was founded in 2020, said the move comes as it prepares to publicly launch its flagship current account and a GenAI proposition that aims to “bring humanity and warmth into banking”.

The fintech will join a wealth of big banking names located in the business hub, including HSBC, JP Morgan and Barclays.

Move is a ‘statement of intent’

Chief people officer Iain Kendrick said: “Our relocation to a brand-new headquarters at 20 Water Street in the heart of Canary Wharf marks a major milestone in Zopa’s growth journey.

“This move is more than just a change of address—it’s a statement of intent as we change the face of banking in a location previously dominated by the UK’s established banking players.

“As we continue to scale, investing in a best-in-class workspace reinforces our ambition, culture, and commitment to attracting and retaining top talent.”

Zopa said it will erect its own neon sign at the top of the 13-storey building, which the firm said will also have an outstanding BREEAM sustainability rating.

The firm’s growth blitz over the last few years led to it achieving profitability in December 2023.

Its latest ventures had the fintech partnering with energy giant Octopus to enter the energy market and retail chain John Lewis to offer personal loans to its 23m customers.

The fintech was also voted the UK’s Best Personal Loan Provider and Credit Card Provider at the 2024 British Bank Awards.