What’s next for the square mile? The City A.M. Summit explores the future of London

What’s next for the square mile?

Here are the highlights of the City A.M. Summit, held in conjunction with the Aquis Exchange, which was a breakfast summit in London that took place at the Aquis Exchange on Wednesday, 10 July.

City A.M.’s chief City reporter Charlie Conchie was joined by Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange; Anand Sambasivan, founder and chief of retail investment platform Primary Bid; the capital markets reformer and Hogan Lovells lawyer, Rachel Kent; and the former Vice-Chair of Financial Services at KPMG, Baroness Kay Swinburne to discuss the state of the UK’s equity markets.

Charlie also sat down with Peter Harrison, the CEO of Schroders to discuss his career, his outlook on the City and what needs to be done to breathe life back into the UK’s markets.