Bitcoin isn't boring - it's consolidating!

More than one person commented to me this week that Bitcoin was “boring at the moment”.

I’d have to respectfully disagree.

I note from my diary records that a year ago today I did (one of many) live TV interviews for GCTV where we discussed Bitcoin breaking out to over $15,000 for the first time in three years. It was a big deal at the time that generated a lot of excitement and media interest, but even at that point, getting anywhere close to $60,000 seemed like a tall order. So much can change in a year.

It’s true that Bitcoin’s price has been tightly range bound since around October 21, but let’s not underestimate the importance of that.

First, let’s remember that this range is just shy of the all-time high. This is important because it almost certainly means that a consolidation phase is underway. In trading terms this is a good thing – the market has settled down a bit and is taking time to find its equilibrium. It is also building a psychological support level and the longer it holds, the stronger that support is perceived to be.

All this means that any upward price discovery beyond this point has a more solid foundation and is likely to be more sustainable.

This apparent stability can also be a little misleading, camouflaging the developments that are ongoing behind the scenes. While Bitcoin’s development is relentless and is consistently driving new demand, Glassnode reports show that exchange balances are continuing to fall. At some point, these two driving factors are going to interact on a more visible basis, especially given the backdrop of ever increasing inflation and loose monetary policy from almost every corner of the planet.

But until then, it’s up to us in the industry to use these so-called “boring” periods to keep building, informing, educating and promoting.

After all, they don’t last forever.

Have a great weekend!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,715,991,590,823, down from $2,732,700,518,046 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, November 4 2021, at a price of $61,452.23, down from $62,970.05 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $63,123.29 and the daily low was $60,799.66.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $15,579.85. In 2019, it closed at $9,342.53.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.175 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.419 trillion and Meta (Facebook) is $934.25 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $32,829,431,317 yesterday, down from $35,280,203,795 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 37.02%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 73.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.21. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 60.02. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The demand for Bitcoin is insatiable at the institutional advisor level.” Kevin O’Leary, Canadian businessman, author, politician, and television personality

What they said yesterday

Despite what Jamie Dimon thinks…

JP Morgan: #Bitcoin and digital currencies will "continue to outperform into 2022." pic.twitter.com/tMZ2D61iqi — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) November 2, 2021

What’s Jack got up his sleeve?

Square CEO Jack Dorsey: Our focus is on helping #Bitcoin to become the native currency for the internet..we have a number of initiatives towards that goal — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) November 4, 2021

Slimmer than none?

Mayors of NYC & Miami are taking their salaries in #Bitcoin and you still think it will be banned? 😂 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) November 4, 2021

There’s more to come…

Bitcoin sees its 5th straight day of over 1 million active addresses interacting on the network.



The network effect is powerful… Get ready! 🔥 — Layah Heilpern: Undressing Bitcoin OUT NOW! 📕 (@LayahHeilpern) November 4, 2021

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

