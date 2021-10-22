Bitcoin and co take a breather as markets wait for US to wake up

Bitcoin and its crypto cohorts took a well-earned breather yesterday, after a monumental push which saw huge lifts right across the board.

After notching an all-time high that kissed $67,000 on Wednesday, BTC dropped the anchor while it waited for the altcoin fleet to catch up.

Ethereum led the charge – coming tantalisingly close to its all-time high of $4,384 set on May 12. In fact, ETH yesterday stretched up and planted its flag a mere ten dollars below that line.

Clearly recovering, and no doubt out of breath, Bitcoin closed yesterday almost on $62,000, with Ethereum on $4,050. However, an early start saw both market leaders drive upwards again today.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands for $63,500, while Ethereum is back up in the realms of $4,150.

Bear in mind this is before much of the US has even considered breakfast. Will we lifts again when the coffee has been appreciated coast-to-coast?

Others to look out for are Cardano which, largely unmoved by the week’s rollercoaster, looks like it wants to join the party after pulling away from the $2 line and back towards $2.25.

Polkadot also seems to be enjoying some surges as it continues its remarkable march above $45 today.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,586,120,356,142.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, October 21 2021, at a price of $62,210.17, down from $65,992.84 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $66,600.55 and the daily low was $62,117.41.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $12,965.89. In 2019, it closed at $8,078.20.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.181 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.398 trillion and Facebook is $963.91 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $43,165,271,073, down from $45,566,193,992 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 48.81%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 75, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 45.73, down from 46.36 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 66.03, down from 72.55 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

Gold was the monetary index of the 19th century until it was replaced by an array of regional stock indexes in the 20th century. Bitcoin will be the primary monetary index of the 21st century Michael Saylor, entrepreneur and business executive

What they said yesterday

It’s decentralised…

#Bitcoin is up nearly 50% since China banned it. — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 22, 2021

Almost instantly…

Someone just moved 16,006 BTC worth $1 billion for a transaction fee of $1.75



The magic of #Bitcoin ✨ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 21, 2021

The future is now…

Walmart now has #Bitcoin ATMs installed at dozens of locations.

– CoinDesk — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) October 21, 2021

A hodler’s delight…

The $1,200 stimulus check sent in April 2020 would now be worth over $12,000 in #Bitcoin — Charlie Shrem (@CharlieShrem) October 20, 2021

