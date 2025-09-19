Arsenal board: Who are CEO and directors after shake-up?

Richard Garlick has been promoted to CEO at Arsenal amid a board shake-up

Arsenal have promoted Richard Garlick to CEO following a major boardroom overhaul that includes the shock departure of executive vice-chairman Tim Lewis.

The shake-up just weeks into the new season also sees TV producer and Arsenal fan Ben Winston join the board along with three close associates of owners the Kroenke family.

Garlick’s elevation comes little over a year after he was promoted to managing director following the departure of CEO Vinai Venkatesham, having joined Arsenal as director of football operations in 2021.

The club did not give any reasons for the exit of Lewis, a corporate lawyer by trade and a trusted long-term advisor to the Kroenkes who had become an increasingly influential figure at both the club and the Premier League.

The other additions are Kroenke Sports and Entertainment VP Kelly Blaha, Otto Maly of Kroenke Holdings and Kroenke advisor Dave Steiner.

They join Lord Harris of Peckham, the founder of Carpetright and an Arsenal director for 20 years, on the board.

Arsenal board strengthened, says Kroenke

Co-chair Josh Kroenke said: “We are delighted to promote Rich to CEO after an incredibly successful period as managing director of Arsenal.

“Rich has made an enormous impact on all fronts as we continue to strive to win major trophies, be financially sustainable and put our supporters at the heart of everything.

“At this moment, we would like to thank Tim for his continued dedication and commitment to Arsenal in a period of transformational change for the club.

“He has played a pivotal role and ensured we are in a great position to continue to deliver our strategy in our ambition to win major trophies.

“In keeping with our desire to always move forward, we will strengthen our board with some exciting additions who will bring vast experience to the club across a wide range of professions.

“The group know and love Arsenal, and will bring a different skillset and expertise while injecting fresh thinking and energy to support us all to achieve our ambitions.”

Read more What next for Tottenham Hotspur after Daniel Levy departs?

Here is what we know about the new Arsenal board members.

Who is Ben Winston?

Winston, the son of TV professor and IVF pioneer Baron Winston, is a co-founder of TV, film and music production powerhouse Fulwell 73 – best known in football for making the Class of 92 and Sunderland Til I Die documentaries.

The 43-year-old has won 13 Emmys for his work on shows including The Late Late Show with James Corden, who is a close collaborator and friend, and The Kardashians.

He has also made TV specials and documentaries for music artists including Take That, Adele, Bruno Mars and One Direction – Harry Styles is also godfather to Winston’s daughter Grace.

Winston has been appointed a non-executive director at Arsenal.

Who are Kelly Blaha, Otto Maly and Dave Steiner?

Kelly Blaha – nee McJunkin – has been senior vice president, sports finance at Kroenke Sports and Entertainment for three years.

Her expertise is mostly in auditing, having studied accounting at the University of Colorado and then worked for PwC and professional services firm EKS&H.

She will also be a non-executive director at Arsenal and is believed to be the first woman on the board since Lady Nina Bracewell-Smith left in 2008.

Otto Maly is president and director of special projects at Kroenke Holdings, where he manages day-to-day operations of the group’s companies

He is also chairman of Maly Commercial Realty, his own company, and will be a non-exec director at Arsenal.

Dave Steiner is described as a long-time advisor to KSE and will also be a non-exec director at Arsenal.