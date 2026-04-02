Mind games: How the VR tech used by Martin Ødegaard is revolutionising Norwegian football

In recent years, Norwegian football has elevated its presence on the global stage, from the success of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard in the Premier League to Bodø/Glimt’s headline-grabbing European performances.

Alongside this rise, football technology experts, Be Your Best, are driving innovation through virtual reality training designed to enhance technical ability, perception and decision-making.

The Oslo-based company combines VR and cognitive science to target key aspects of performance often overlooked in traditional coaching and they’re no strangers to the intensity of Norwegian football. CEO Andreas Olsen enjoyed a youth career at reigning Eliteserien Champions, Viking FC, his experiences helping him gain an understanding of the pressure that comes with performing on an elite stage.

Olsen has explained their role, saying:

“We’ve seen firsthand that Norway is emerging as a powerhouse in the world of football. From the calibre of players such as Ødegaard and Haaland, to Bodø/Glimt’s success. It’s also worth noting, the Norwegian World Cup team was unbeaten in European qualifying.

We know from the research that there’s an element of game intelligence tied directly to scanning rates. We also know from experience that these are teachable skills that can help emerging and established players. If you want to be Haaland or Ødegaard, you have to be willing to train your mind as well as your body.”

Having partnered with a range of clubs, academies and alongside an ongoing partnership with the Norwegian Football Association (NFF) to deliver annual cognitive testing across youth levels, Be Your Best has become a staple in Norwegian football. As Norway looks to compete at the highest level at the World Cup, these marginal gains are becoming increasingly significant.

Arsenal and Norway captain, Ødegaard provides a standout example of elite scanning. In a Premier League match against Fulham, he recorded 493 total scans, with a scan frequency of 0.5 and a 58 per cent critical scan rate. His ability to identify space, exploit defensive gaps and make rapid decisions underpins his effectiveness. Even while injured, Ødegaard used BYB’s VR training to maintain and refine these cognitive skills, demonstrating the system’s flexibility and value at the highest level.

Andreas Olsen

Olsen continued:

Read more Erling Haaland follows Eze and Salah chess passion with investment

“When Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard used our BYB training, he utilised a number of different scenarios and requested faster game speed. As a result, we introduced adjustable speed settings to make gameplay more dynamic.

“It’s so much bigger than just Ødegaard. This technology is being used by the Norwegian National Team and we believe, as we approach the World Cup period, players will increasingly rely on VR to train anywhere, anytime, without risk of injury.

“Be Your Best is determined to revolutionise the way players train, no matter what level they’re at in their career.”

Accessible via Meta headsets, BYB’s technology allows players to train anytime and anywhere, whether through competitive scenarios or focused drills. This accessibility extends beyond professionals to youth players and those recovering from injury, making high-level cognitive training more widely available than ever before.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the integration of VR into training environments points to a new era – one where cognitive performance and technology play a decisive role in success.

With clubs like Espanyol and Le Havre now integrating the technology, Be Your Best’s rapidly expanding footprint shows that Europe’s elite are increasingly turning to virtual reality to find their competitive edge.