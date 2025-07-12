Wimbledon, Euros and Test cricket set to boost pubs and supermarkets

Pubs are set for a boost from a weekend of sport that includes England football, rugby and cricket and Wimbledon finals

Pubs and supermarkets are bracing for a bumper weekend thanks to the heatwave and a deluge of live sport on TV including Wimbledon finals, Test cricket and the Lionesses.

A British and Irish Lions tour match, England and Wales rugby internationals, other Women’s Euros fixtures, Tour de France cycling and a trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are also among the highlights.

That banquet of sport allied to temperatures of around 30C across the UK is expected to keep tills ringing at pubs and bars as punters flock to drink in the action, and supermarkets, where seasonal items are set to be in demand.

“The high temperatures this weekend will significantly boost the sales of fans and air conditioning,” said Ian Bendelow, Senior Analyst at the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

“Also the full schedule of sport will boost sales of food and drink as people come together for barbecues and social gatherings.”

The British Beer and Pub Association has forecast an additional 2.6m additional pints of beer could be drunk in the UK as a direct result of the Women’s Euros alone – boosting the economy by £13m.

Previous heatwaves, meanwhile, have seen British pub-goers buy 7m more pints than in a normal week, the BBPA has said.

“The pub has forever been regarded as a home away from home, especially for sports fans, so it’s no surprise that fans will be flocking to the pub to cheer on our brilliant teams,” said BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin.

Ministers have pledged to back later opening hours if the Lionesses go deep in the Women’s Euros, where they are defending the crown they won at Wembley three years ago.

“Consumers are continuing to prioritise live experiences, with sporting events playing a key role in driving footfall and spend,” said Natalia Lechmanova of the Mastercard Economics Institute.

“With favourable weather in the UK and a weekend packed with major events – including Wimbledon, Lord’s, and the Women’s Euros – even those not attending in person are expected to head to bars, pubs, and beer gardens to enjoy the atmosphere and support their teams alongside likeminded fans.”

Weekend feast of sport, course by course

Dedicated consumers of sport barely need to take a break during a weekend of almost wall-to-wall coverage on TV and streaming platforms.

Boxing fans can begin the feast of sport with the third fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which is being shown worldwide on Netflix from 1am UK time on Saturday morning.

That show should wrap up after the main event in the early hours, when rugby fans can start a triple bill with Wales attempting to end a wretched run of defeats against Japan (7am, BBC iPlayer) before the Lions face an invitational Australia and New Zealand side (11am, Sky Sports).

Day three of England’s third Test with India at Lord’s is another option (from 11am, Sky Sports), as is the women’s singles final at Wimbledon (4pm, BBC 1) and live coverage of the eighth stage of the Tour de France (from 12pm, TNT Sports).

Saturday evening brings a choice between a Women’s Euros Group C showdown between Sweden and Germany (8pm, ITV1) or international rugby featuring England and Argentina (8:40pm, Sky Sports).

On Sunday, the action begins with day four of the Test match (from 11am, Sky Sports) before the men’s singles final at Wimbledon (4pm, BBC 1) and a feast of football in the evening.

At the Women’s Euros, England wrap up their group campaign by playing Wales (8pm, BBC 1), which is due to be played at the same time as Chelsea meet Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup (8pm, Dazn/Channel 5).