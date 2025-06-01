US Women’s Open prize money: How much will winning golfer get?

The 2025 US Women’s Open has the biggest prize purse in women’s golf, but how much will the winner walk away with?

The 2025 US Women’s Open has the biggest prize purse in women’s golf, but how much will the winner walk away with?

A total of $12m will be dished out at Erin Hills come Sunday evening as the 156 golfers look to secure a major title in 2025.

Organisers are set to hand out $10,000 to each golfer that reaches the weekend, making the cut after Friday’s play.

The likes of Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Yoo Hae-ran, Ruoning Yin and Ko Jin-young are among the early favourites.

English star Charley Hull is also fancied to be in the mix to contest come Sunday.

But the winner of the Women’s US Open will this season take home a hefty $2.4m.

On the calendar

While the men’s calendar has four majors, the women’s tour actually has five.

The opening major of the women’s calendar is the Chevron Championship, which had a prize purse of $8m – two thirds of the US Women’s Open’s pot.

After this major comes the US PGA Championship, which has a closer purse at $10.4m.

The Evian Championship in France is the penultimate major on the calendar and has a purse of $8m, while the British Open closes the major season and pays out $9.5m.

The prize money at last year’s British Open was a record high for the major, with the winner taking home over £1.1m.

Martin Slumbers, former chief executive of the R&A – said at the time: “The increased prize fund and our enhancements to the staging and the spectator experience this year reflect our shared commitment to making the AIG Women’s Open a world class championship for players and fans alike.”

How US Women’s Open compares

Major Date Purse Winner’s take Chevron Championship 24-27 April $8m $1.2m US Women’s Open presented by Ally 26 May – 1 June $12m $2.4m KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 19-22 June $10.4m $1.56m Amundi Evian Championship 10-13 July $8m $1.2m AIG Women’s Open 30 July – 3 August $9.5m $1.4m