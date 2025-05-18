US PGA prize money 2025: How much golfers earn at the major

Prize money at the 2025 US PGA is up on the sums won last year

The prize money at golf’s 2025 US PGA Championship has been confirmed – and it has increased for the fifth year in a row.

Organisers keep the payouts a secret until the penultimate day of the tournament but we now know exactly how much is at stake on Sunday at Quail Hollow.

The winner of the 2025 US PGA Championship is set to bank $3.4m (£2.6m) from a total prize money pool of $19m (£14.3m).

That is slightly up from Xander Schauffele’s $3.3m (£2.5m) first prize last year and a $18.5m (£13.9m) pot, which has almost doubled from the $11m (£8.3m) Collin Morikawa won in 2020.

How US PGA prize money compares to other majors

The US PGA Championship is only the third most lucrative of the four men’s majors – after the US Open and Masters, where the winners bank $4.3m and $4.2m respectively.

This week’s tournament pays more than the Open Championship, however, with the only British major having a top prize of $3.1m and a pot of $17m.

The biggest prize money of all is actually handed out away from the majors at the Players Championship, where Rory McIlroy trousered $4.5m from a $25m pool in March.

The winner of the Tour Championship, the PGA Tour’s end-of-season finale, gets $15m – a quarter of the prize fund – although it is technically a culmination of three FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Why has golf prize money increased?

Prize funds at top golf tournaments have climbed steeply in the last decade, meaning players are earning bigger sums than ever before.

More recently, the launch of LIV Golf, where every tournament offers $20m in prize money, has had an inflationary effect on purses across the game.

The PGA Tour has been forced to respond by upping payouts at its signature events to $20m in a bid to keep top players from defecting.

In that context, the growth in prize money at the majors has been comparatively modest but only looks set to go one way.