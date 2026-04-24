WTA tennis chief Portia Archer leaves after less than two years

The chief of the WTA women’s pro tennis tour Portia Archer has left her position

The chief of the WTA women’s pro tennis tour Portia Archer has left her position after less than two years in post.

A memo sent by the organisation’s chair Valerie Camillo said Archer’s decision to step down as chief came ahead of a contract renewal.

“Portia has made important contributions to our tournaments, our players, and the advancement of women’s tennis,” Camillo said in the internal email, cited by Front Office Sports.

“Among her achievements, she expanded into new markets, championed player-first initiatives, enhanced safeguarding standards, drove technological innovation, and worked tirelessly to strengthen the WTA’s role in the broader tennis community.”

Archer’s two-year tenure at the summit of the WTA was dogged by discussions surrounding a potential commercial merger with the men’s ATP Tour, with the American starting in her role soon after private equity giant CVC Capital Partners invested in WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the women’s tennis organisation.

WTA chief in waiting?

A merger would have pooled resources, data and sponsorship rights but put on record the disparity between the ATP and WTA, despite men and women enjoying equal prize money at the four Grand Slams in Australia, France, Great Britain and the USA.

Following this year’s WTA Finals series, the end-of-season event will leave Saudi Arabia after three years in the Middle East, while there has been a pivot towards growing the game in China.

It is not yet known who will fill the position left by Archer, but Camillo’s memo stated that an update would be made next month.

Chief executive of WTA Ventures Marina Storti could be in the mix alongside Camillo and other figures from inside and outside of tennis.

The WTA Tour is currently in Spain and Madrid, with the Spanish capital hosting its pre-Roland Garros clay tournament in the south of the city.

Events in Rome, Morocco and France will come before the Parisian grand slam later next month.